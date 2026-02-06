San Diego hosts Seattle U after Owens’ 31-point outing

Seattle U Redhawks (5-18, 1-11 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (9-16, 2-10 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (5-18, 1-11 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (9-16, 2-10 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes on Seattle U after Olivia Owens scored 31 points in San Diego’s 80-76 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Toreros are 7-5 on their home court. San Diego is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks are 1-11 against WCC opponents. Seattle U is 3-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

San Diego is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 39.5% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

The Toreros and Redhawks square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Ray is averaging 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Toreros. Owens is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ella Brubaker is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.2 points for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 2-8, averaging 57.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 57.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

