Samford takes down Mercer 69-49

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jadin Booth scored 28 points as Samford beat Mercer 69-49 on Saturday night.

Booth shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 14 for 14 from the line for the Bulldogs (13-12, 6-6 Southern Conference). Dylan Faulkner added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Campbell-Finch had eight points and shot 4 of 6 from the field.

Baraka Okojie led the Bears (15-10, 7-5) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Mercer also got 11 points and nine rebounds from Armani Mighty. Zaire Williams also had eight points.

