Samford hosts Mercer in conference matchup

Mercer Bears (15-9, 7-4 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (12-12, 5-6 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Armani Mighty and Mercer visit Dylan Faulkner and Samford on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-3 in home games. Samford averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Bears are 7-4 against conference opponents. Mercer leads the SoCon scoring 85.4 points per game while shooting 46.2%.

Samford is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Mercer allows to opponents. Mercer averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Samford gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadin Booth is shooting 44.1% and averaging 20.4 points for the Bulldogs. Kam Martin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mighty is averaging 13.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bears. Baraka Okojie is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 89.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

