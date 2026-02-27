Saint Peter’s visits Manhattan after Davis’ 30-point outing

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-21, 6-13 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (9-19, 9-10 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-21, 6-13 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (9-19, 9-10 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces Saint Peter’s after Brianna Davis scored 30 points in Manhattan’s 65-59 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Jaspers are 5-8 in home games. Manhattan is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

The Peacocks are 6-13 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s has a 3-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Manhattan averages 57.7 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 62.8 Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Manhattan gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Manhattan won the last matchup 60-45 on Jan. 1. Kristina Juric scored 18 points points to help lead the Jaspers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elisa Sole Sanchez averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc. Davis is averaging 15.6 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

De’Naya Rippey is scoring 12.8 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Peacocks. Carys Roy is averaging 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 53.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

