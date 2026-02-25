Saint Peter’s hosts Marist on 3-game home slide

Marist Red Foxes (10-18, 7-11 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-20, 6-12 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Marist Red Foxes (10-18, 7-11 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-20, 6-12 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays Marist looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Peacocks have gone 2-11 at home. Saint Peter’s is 6-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Red Foxes are 7-11 against MAAC opponents. Marist is fifth in the MAAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Justine Henry averaging 6.0.

Saint Peter’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Marist gives up. Marist’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Saint Peter’s has given up to its opponents (40.4%).

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. Marist won the last matchup 56-53 on Feb. 7. Henry scored 21 points to help lead the Red Foxes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Naya Rippey is averaging 13 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Peacocks. Nikola Zdenkova is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Henry is averaging 12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 55.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.