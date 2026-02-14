Saint Peter’s hosts Fairfield after Sparks’ 20-point game

Fairfield Stags (16-10, 8-7 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (14-9, 11-4 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Fairfield Stags (16-10, 8-7 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (14-9, 11-4 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces Saint Peter’s after Braden Sparks scored 20 points in Fairfield’s 63-60 win over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Peacocks have gone 11-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s is the best team in the MAAC with 12.8 fast break points.

The Stags are 8-7 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is third in the MAAC scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Saint Peter’s averages 71.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 72.5 Fairfield allows. Fairfield scores 7.3 more points per game (75.6) than Saint Peter’s allows to opponents (68.3).

The Peacocks and Stags meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Bryce Eaton is averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Sparks is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Stags. Brandon Benjamin is averaging 14.2 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting 58.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Stags: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.