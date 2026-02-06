Saint Peter’s hosts Doty and Siena

Siena Saints (17-7, 10-3 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (13-8, 10-3 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Siena Saints (17-7, 10-3 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (13-8, 10-3 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Saint Peter’s after Gavin Doty scored 25 points in Siena’s 79-72 win against the Iona Gaels.

The Peacocks have gone 10-1 at home. Saint Peter’s ranks fifth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 32.7 rebounds. Zaakir Williamson paces the Peacocks with 5.1 boards.

The Saints are 10-3 in conference games. Siena is fifth in the MAAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tasman Goodrick averaging 3.1.

Saint Peter’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Siena allows. Siena averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Saint Peter’s allows.

The Peacocks and Saints match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland is averaging 14.5 points and 2.3 steals for the Peacocks. Williamson is averaging 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Doty is shooting 47.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Saints. Brendan Coyle is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Saints: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.