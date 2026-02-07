Saint Louis visits Gray and Rhode Island

Saint Louis Billikens (11-14, 5-7 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (20-2, 11-0 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Saint Louis Billikens (11-14, 5-7 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (20-2, 11-0 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays Saint Louis after Brooklyn Gray scored 21 points in Rhode Island’s 69-61 victory against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Rams are 10-1 in home games. Rhode Island is second in the A-10 with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Vital averaging 4.3.

The Billikens are 5-7 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Rhode Island’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis scores 13.0 more points per game (67.0) than Rhode Island gives up to opponents (54.0).

The Rams and Billikens match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Rams. Vital is averaging 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zya Nugent is shooting 31.9% and averaging 13.0 points for the Billikens. Alyssa Koerkenmeier is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 10-0, averaging 67.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Billikens: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

