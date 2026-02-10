Saint Louis faces Fordham, aims to stop 5-game skid

Fordham Rams (9-15, 1-12 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-15, 5-8 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fordham Rams (9-15, 1-12 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-15, 5-8 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis comes into the matchup against Fordham as losers of five straight games.

The Billikens have gone 6-7 at home. Saint Louis is seventh in the A-10 scoring 66.1 points while shooting 38.6% from the field.

The Rams have gone 1-12 against A-10 opponents. Fordham has a 6-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Louis is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 39.0% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham has shot at a 36.8% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 38.5% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Koerkenmeier is averaging 11 points, nine rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Billikens. Jahda Denis is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emma Wilson-Saltos is averaging six points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rams. Lakresha Edwards is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 3-7, averaging 55.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Rams: 1-9, averaging 54.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

