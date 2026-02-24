Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Walton and George Mason

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (19-8, 10-6 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (19-8, 14-2 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (19-8, 10-6 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (19-8, 14-2 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Zahirah Walton scored 22 points in George Mason’s 67-52 win over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Patriots are 11-3 on their home court. George Mason is sixth in the A-10 in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Walton paces the Patriots with 5.7 boards.

The Hawks have gone 10-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 scoring 67.3 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

George Mason is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 38.4% Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. George Mason won 66-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Kennedy Harris led George Mason with 22 points, and Rhian Stokes led Saint Joseph’s (PA) with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walton is averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Patriots. Harris is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Casey is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Aleah Snead is averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 62.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

