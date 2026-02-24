Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on George Mason after Glover’s 23-point showing

George Mason Patriots (21-6, 9-5 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (17-10, 9-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Mason Patriots (21-6, 9-5 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (17-10, 9-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on George Mason after Jaiden Glover scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 75-61 victory against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Hawks are 11-3 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is sixth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.7 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Patriots are 9-5 in A-10 play. George Mason averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, the same percentage George Mason allows to opponents. George Mason has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. George Mason won the last meeting 60-52 on Feb. 7. Jahari Long scored 20 points to help lead the Patriots to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glover averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Deuce Jones is averaging 15.8 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Long is averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Patriots. Riley Allenspach is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Patriots: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.