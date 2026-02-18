Saint Joseph’s (PA) defeats Saint Bonaventure 71-65

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Simpson’s 23 points helped Saint Joseph’s (PA) defeat Saint Bonaventure 71-65 on Wednesday. Simpson also…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Simpson’s 23 points helped Saint Joseph’s (PA) defeat Saint Bonaventure 71-65 on Wednesday.

Simpson also contributed six rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks (16-10, 8-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Austin Williford went 5 of 12 from the field (4 of 9 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Justice Ajogbor shot 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points, to go with nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Darryl Simmons II finished with 18 points for the Bonnies (14-12, 3-10). Dasonte Bowen added 13 points, four assists and three steals for Saint Bonaventure. Frank Mitchell finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Williford scored 11 points in the first half and Saint Joseph’s (PA) went into the break trailing 30-28. Simpson scored the last six points for Saint Joseph’s (PA) to close out the victory.

