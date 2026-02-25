Saint Francis (PA) hosts Stonehill on 5-game home skid

Stonehill Skyhawks (10-16, 6-9 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-24, 2-13 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Stonehill Skyhawks (10-16, 6-9 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-24, 2-13 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts Stonehill looking to break its five-game home losing streak.

The Red Flash have gone 1-10 at home. Saint Francis (PA) is 0-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.6 turnovers per game.

The Skyhawks are 6-9 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is fifth in the NEC scoring 59.5 points per game and is shooting 39.4%.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 56.6 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 65.1 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 59.5 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 71.0 Saint Francis (PA) gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Stonehill won 59-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Brooke Paquette led Stonehill with 17 points, and Gemma Walker led Saint Francis (PA) with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleah James is averaging 10.4 points for the Red Flash. Shelby Ricks is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Paquette is shooting 36.9% and averaging 14.5 points for the Skyhawks. Ella Pelletier is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 1-9, averaging 59.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 59.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

