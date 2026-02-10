Saint Bonaventure visits Richmond after Doogan’s 20-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-11, 5-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (20-4, 10-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-11, 5-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (20-4, 10-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts Saint Bonaventure after Maggie Doogan scored 20 points in Richmond’s 71-57 victory over the George Mason Patriots.

The Spiders are 10-1 in home games. Richmond has a 19-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bonnies are 5-8 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure is 4-0 in one-possession games.

Richmond averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doogan is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Laycee Drake is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Aaliyah Parker is shooting 37.2% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

