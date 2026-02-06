Saint Bonaventure hosts Bordas and Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (7-15, 0-11 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-11, 4-8 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duquesne Dukes (7-15, 0-11 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-11, 4-8 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays Saint Bonaventure after Alexis Bordas scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 77-61 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Bonnies have gone 6-4 at home. Saint Bonaventure has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dukes have gone 0-11 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne ranks second in the A-10 with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Harriet Ford averaging 3.7.

Saint Bonaventure averages 62.5 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 66.1 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 64.0 points per game, 3.5 more than the 60.5 Saint Bonaventure gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laycee Drake is averaging 15.2 points, six rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bonnies. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Bordas is averaging 15.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 56.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Dukes: 0-10, averaging 53.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

