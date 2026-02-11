Safford’s 23 lead Kent State over Eastern Michigan 95-91

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Morgan Safford’s 23 points helped Kent State defeat Eastern Michigan 95-91 on Wednesday. Safford shot 6…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Morgan Safford’s 23 points helped Kent State defeat Eastern Michigan 95-91 on Wednesday.

Safford shot 6 of 11 (4 of 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Golden Flashes (18-7, 9-3 Mid-American Conference). Delrecco Gillespie added 15 points while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 9 of 10 from the line, to go with 12 rebounds. Jahari Williamson shot 4 of 9 (3 of 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Addison Patterson finished with 32 points for the Eagles (9-16, 3-9). Mohammad Habhab added 22 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Michigan. Braelon Green had 15 points and two steals. The loss is the seventh straight for the Eagles.

Safford scored 13 points in the first half, and Kent State went into halftime trailing 47-40. Kent State pulled off the victory after a 12-2 second-half run erased a nine-point deficit and gave them the lead at 73-72 with 6:04 remaining in the half. Williamson scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

