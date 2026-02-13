Sacred Heart visits Saint Peter’s for conference matchup

Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-13, 9-6 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-17, 6-9 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-13, 9-6 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-17, 6-9 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s faces Sacred Heart in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Peacocks have gone 2-9 in home games. Saint Peter’s is 3-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pioneers are 9-6 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

Saint Peter’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Saint Peter’s gives up.

The Peacocks and Pioneers face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Naya Rippey is averaging 12.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Peacocks. Nikola Zdenkova is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amelia Wood is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 14 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Nalyce Dudley is shooting 36.6% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 56.7 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 58.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

