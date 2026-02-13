Sabally puts up 17, Iona downs Canisius 69-63

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Lamin Sabally scored 17 points as Iona beat Canisius 69-63 on Friday night. Sabally also added…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Lamin Sabally scored 17 points as Iona beat Canisius 69-63 on Friday night.

Sabally also added nine rebounds and three steals for the Gaels (15-11, 7-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kosy Akametu shot 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to add 16 points. Luke Jungers had 12 points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Bryan Ndjonga finished with 17 points for the Golden Griffins (8-18, 3-12). Canisius also got 14 points from Kahlil Singleton. Myles Wilmoth finished with 11 points.

The loss is the 10th in a row for the Golden Griffins.

