Rutgers hosts Minnesota after Grocholski’s 21-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-14, 1-11 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Rutgers after Grace Grocholski scored 21 points in Minnesota’s 91-85 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 8-7 at home. Rutgers is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

The Golden Gophers have gone 8-4 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rutgers is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 36.8% Minnesota allows to opponents. Minnesota has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The Scarlet Knights and Golden Gophers meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylah Ivey averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc. Nene Ndiaye is averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Amaya Battle is averaging 10 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Golden Gophers. Grocholski is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 1-9, averaging 52.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.