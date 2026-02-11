Ruse leads San Diego against Gonzaga after 20-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-7, 10-2 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-16, 3-10 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-7, 10-2 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-16, 3-10 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays Gonzaga after Eva Ruse scored 20 points in San Diego’s 71-54 win against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Toreros are 8-5 on their home court. San Diego has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 10-2 in WCC play. Gonzaga is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

San Diego is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 40.0% Gonzaga allows to opponents. Gonzaga averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.4 per game San Diego gives up.

The Toreros and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Ray is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Toreros. Olivia Owens is averaging 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games.

Allie Turner averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Lauren Whittaker is shooting 51.8% and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

