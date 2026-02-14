Ruffin’s 25 help Jackson State down Florida A&M 80-60

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 25 points as Jackson State beat Florida A&M 80-60 on Saturday. Ruffin also…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 25 points as Jackson State beat Florida A&M 80-60 on Saturday.

Ruffin also added nine rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Tigers (8-17, 7-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jalen Tatum scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line. Jayme Mitchell had 14 points and shot 6 of 14 from the field.

Micah Octave finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Rattlers (9-14, 6-6). Kaleb Washington added 14 points for Florida A&M. Jaquan Sanders had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.