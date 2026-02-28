Rudovskii scores 20 as Bryant beats NJIT 69-52

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Timofei Rudovskii had 20 points in Bryant’s 69-52 win against NJIT on Saturday. Rudovskii added eight…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Timofei Rudovskii had 20 points in Bryant’s 69-52 win against NJIT on Saturday.

Rudovskii added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-20, 5-10 America East Conference). Keegan Harvey scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Ty Tabales shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding four steals.

Sebastian Robinson led the Highlanders (15-15, 10-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four steals. Ari Fulton added 10 points for NJIT. David Bolden finished with nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.