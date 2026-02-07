Rudovskii scores 16, Bryant knocks off Maine 73-67

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Timofei Rudovskii scored 16 points as Bryant beat Maine 73-67 on Saturday. Rudovskii added six rebounds…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Timofei Rudovskii scored 16 points as Bryant beat Maine 73-67 on Saturday.

Rudovskii added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-16, 4-6 America East Conference). Khalil Williams shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Keegan Harvey shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Logan Carey led the way for the Black Bears (6-19, 4-6) with 16 points, four assists and two steals. Mekhi Gray added 15 points for Maine. TJ Biel had 14 points.

The Bulldogs held a 32-27 lead at the half after going on an 11-0 run. They never trailed from that point on.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

