Rubino leads Bryant against NJIT after 22-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (18-10, 8-7 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (17-11, 8-7 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits NJIT after Mimi Rubino scored 22 points in Bryant’s 65-59 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders have gone 8-6 at home. NJIT averages 65.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 8-7 against America East opponents. Bryant is 1-1 in one-possession games.

NJIT averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 3.7 per game Bryant allows. Bryant averages 64.6 points per game, 1.0 more than the 63.6 NJIT allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in America East play. NJIT won the last meeting 78-65 on Jan. 17. Alejandra Zuniga scored 27 points points to help lead the Highlanders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Kulyk averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Zuniga is shooting 41.7% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mia Mancini is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rubino is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 58.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

