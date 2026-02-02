Rubin leads Loyola Chicago against La Salle after 21-point game

La Salle Explorers (7-15, 3-6 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-18, 1-9 A-10) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (7-15, 3-6 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-18, 1-9 A-10)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago faces La Salle after Miles Rubin scored 21 points in Loyola Chicago’s 89-75 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Ramblers are 3-9 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Explorers are 3-6 in conference games. La Salle is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Loyola Chicago’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Loyola Chicago has allowed to its opponents (44.2%).

The Ramblers and Explorers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 9.4 points. Rubin is averaging 11.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Ashton Walker is averaging 7.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Explorers. Jerome Brewer Jr. is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 1-9, averaging 65.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

