Rozier scores 33, Winthrop beats Gardner-Webb 103-85

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Kareem Rozier’s 33 points led Winthrop past Gardner-Webb 103-85 on Thursday.

Rozier had four steals for the Eagles (19-8, 11-1 Big South Conference). Logan Duncomb added 24 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, while going 7 of 14 and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. Kody Clouet had 19 points and went 7 of 11 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range).

The Eagles prolonged their winning streak to 11 games.

Jacob Hogarth finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-23, 1-10). Gardner-Webb also got 17 points and four steals from Jacob Hudson. Colin Hawkins also had 13 points.

