Roy leads Saint Peter’s against Marist after 20-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-16, 5-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (9-15, 6-8 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-16, 5-8 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (9-15, 6-8 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays Marist after Carys Roy scored 20 points in Saint Peter’s 75-62 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Red Foxes are 7-5 in home games. Marist is fifth in the MAAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Justine Henry averaging 5.9.

The Peacocks have gone 5-8 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

Marist averages 59.1 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 64.7 Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s 34.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points lower than Marist has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

The Red Foxes and Peacocks match up Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Tarul is scoring 12.1 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Red Foxes. Henry is averaging 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

De’Naya Rippey is averaging 13.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Peacocks. Roy is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 57.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.