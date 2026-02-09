Rowe, UTSA Roadrunners square off against the Temple Owls

Temple Owls (10-12, 4-6 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (11-11, 6-5 AAC) San Antonio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kaylah…

Temple Owls (10-12, 4-6 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (11-11, 6-5 AAC)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kaylah Turner and Temple take on Cheyenne Rowe and UTSA on Tuesday.

The Roadrunners are 6-3 on their home court. UTSA is fifth in the AAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Ereauna Hardaway averaging 5.0.

The Owls have gone 4-6 against AAC opponents. Temple gives up 70.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

UTSA scores 61.0 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 70.2 Temple gives up. Temple averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than UTSA gives up.

The Roadrunners and Owls meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowe is shooting 46.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Roadrunners. Damara Allen is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Turner is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Owls. Saniyah Craig is averaging 12.9 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

