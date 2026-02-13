Rowe leads UTSA against South Florida after 26-point performance

South Florida Bulls (15-10, 8-4 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (12-11, 7-5 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Florida Bulls (15-10, 8-4 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (12-11, 7-5 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays South Florida after Cheyenne Rowe scored 26 points in UTSA’s 52-43 win over the Temple Owls.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-3 at home. UTSA ranks sixth in the AAC in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Rowe paces the Roadrunners with 8.9 boards.

The Bulls are 8-4 in conference games. South Florida ranks third in the AAC with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Carla Brito averaging 8.9.

UTSA scores 60.6 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 68.8 South Florida gives up. South Florida has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 10.5 points, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Roadrunners. Rowe is averaging 14.6 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the past 10 games.

Edyn Battle is averaging 14.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulls. Katie Davidson is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.