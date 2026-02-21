Roman Domon and KJ Tenner each score 20, Murray State knocks off Evansville 88-75

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Roman Domon and KJ Tenner scored 20 points apiece to help lead Murray State over Evansville…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Roman Domon and KJ Tenner scored 20 points apiece to help lead Murray State over Evansville 88-75 on Saturday.

Domon had eight rebounds and three steals. Tenner added six assists and five rebounds while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 9 for 10 from the free-throw line. Javon Jackson went 4 of 12 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points for the Racers (20-10, 12-7 Missouri Valley Conference).

AJ Casey led the way for the Purple Aces (6-22, 2-15) with 19 points, four assists and two steals. Leif Moeller added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for Evansville. Joshua Hughes also had 16 points and two blocks.

Murray State carried a slim one-point lead into halftime, as Tenner led the way with 11 points. Murray State took the lead for good with 16:55 remaining in the game. Domon helped their team pull away for the victory with 16 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.