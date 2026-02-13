Roman and Merrimack host Siena

Siena Saints (11-13, 9-6 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (14-10, 11-4 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Siena Saints (11-13, 9-6 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (14-10, 11-4 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Siena after Madison Roman scored 23 points in Merrimack’s 77-72 victory over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Warriors have gone 8-3 at home. Merrimack scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Saints are 9-6 against MAAC opponents. Siena is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Merrimack averages 68.5 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 65.5 Siena gives up. Siena averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Merrimack gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman is scoring 12.3 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Warriors. Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

Francesca Schiro is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Saints. Nicole Melious is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.