Robinson’s 23 points help NJIT beat Maine 67-58

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Sebastian Robinson had 23 points in NJIT’s 67-58 victory over Maine on Saturday.

Robinson shot 9 of 15 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line for the Highlanders (15-12, 10-2 America East Conference). David Bolden scored 15 points and added five assists and four steals. Ari Fulton shot 6 for 13 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points. The Highlanders picked up their sixth straight victory.

Logan Carey led the way for the Black Bears (6-21, 4-8) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Ace Flagg added 11 points, six rebounds and five steals for Maine. Ryan Mabrey finished with seven points, six rebounds and two steals.

Maine led at halftime, 35-31, but the Highlanders ripped off a 17-3 run early in the second half to pull away.

