Robert Morris hosts Cleveland State following Ryan’s 20-point outing

Cleveland State Vikings (10-20, 6-13 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (20-10, 12-7 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces Robert Morris after Preist Ryan scored 20 points in Cleveland State’s 81-70 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Colonials have gone 12-3 at home. Robert Morris scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Vikings are 6-13 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Harris averaging 4.9.

Robert Morris’ average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State averages 7.1 more points per game (80.2) than Robert Morris allows to opponents (73.1).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Robert Morris won 85-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Ryan Prather Jr. led Robert Morris with 25 points, and Jaidon Lipscomb led Cleveland State with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prather averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. DeSean Goode is shooting 64.2% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games.

Dayan Nessah is averaging 15.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Lipscomb is averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 82.5 points, 26.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.