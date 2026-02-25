Robert Morris defeats Detroit Mercy 73-62

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr. had 29 points in Robert Morris’ 73-62 win over Detroit Mercy on…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr. had 29 points in Robert Morris’ 73-62 win over Detroit Mercy on Wednesday.

Prather also added three steals for the Colonials (20-10, 12-7 Horizon League). DeSean Goode added 14 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and had 12 rebounds. Nikolaos Chitikoudis shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 12 rebounds. It was the sixth win in a row for the Colonials.

Orlando Lovejoy led the way for the Titans (14-14, 11-8) with 19 points and four assists. TJ Nadeau added 12 points for Detroit Mercy. Ryan Kalambay also had 10 points, nine rebounds, two steals and five blocks.

