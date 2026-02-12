Robert Morris defeats Cleveland State 85-68

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr.’s 25 points helped Robert Morris defeat Cleveland State 85-68 on Thursday. Prather added six…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr.’s 25 points helped Robert Morris defeat Cleveland State 85-68 on Thursday.

Prather added six assists for the Colonials (17-10, 9-7 Horizon League). Darius Livingston scored 15 points, going 5 of 16 (3 for 13 from 3-point range). DeSean Goode had 14 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

Jaidon Lipscomb finished with 21 points for the Vikings (10-16, 6-9). Cleveland State also got 17 points from Chevalier Emery.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

