Roberson’s 22 points, 16 rebounds highlight No. 17 Duke women’s near 60-point rout of SMU

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman center Arianna Roberson had career highs of 22 points and 16 rebounds off the bench, Toby Fournier added 26 points and No. 17 Duke routed SMU 95-36 on Sunday for the Blue Devils’ 15th straight win.

Duke’s 13th straight ACC victory extends the Blue Devils’ best conference start under head coach Kara Lawson. The 15 consecutive wins are also the most under Lawson, who is in her fifth full season leading the Blue Devils (18-6, 13-0).

Delaney Thomas had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Ashlon Jackson was Duke’s third player with a double-double in the game, scoring 11 points to go with 10 assists.

Fournier and Jackson scored eight points each and the Blue Devils raced out to a 24-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. They led 5-2 before going on a 19-3 run.

Roberson and Fournier scored eight points each in the second quarter and the Blue Devils continued to dominate, ending the half with a 46-16 lead. The Blue Devils shot 56% in the first half, compared to 22% for SMU.

Roberson scored 10 more in the third quarter and Duke’s lead reached 50 points when Riley Nelson drained a 3-pointer with six seconds left.

Delaney Thomas scored seven points in a nine-point run that gave Duke a 95-35 lead near the one-minute mark. Grace Hall made a free throw for SMU to set the final margin. She led SMU (8-16, 1-11) with nine points.

For the game, Duke shot 52% and SMU hit only 23%.

Up next

SMU: at No. 25 North Carolina on Thursday.

Duke: North Carolina visits on Sunday in the second of three straight home games for the Blue Devils.

