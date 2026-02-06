Rider hosts Merrimack after Shelton’s 27-point game

Merrimack Warriors (15-9, 11-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-19, 2-11 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Merrimack Warriors (15-9, 11-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-19, 2-11 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Rider after Ernest Shelton scored 27 points in Merrimack’s 87-70 win over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Broncs have gone 3-6 at home. Rider is 0-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Warriors are 11-2 in MAAC play. Merrimack is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

Rider scores 64.1 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 68.7 Merrimack gives up. Merrimack averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Rider gives up.

The Broncs and Warriors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Cruz averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc. Aasim Burton is shooting 45.6% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kevair Kennedy is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.5 points for the Warriors. Shelton is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

