Richmond hosts Quinn and La Salle

La Salle Explorers (15-11, 8-7 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (22-6, 12-3 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (15-11, 8-7 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (22-6, 12-3 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on Richmond after Joan Quinn scored 21 points in La Salle’s 63-59 win over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Spiders have gone 11-1 in home games. Richmond scores 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Explorers are 8-7 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Richmond makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). La Salle averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Richmond gives up.

The Spiders and Explorers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Maggie Doogan is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Aryss Macktoon is averaging 15 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 steals for the Explorers. Ashleigh Connor is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

