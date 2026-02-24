Rice looks for 25th win of season in matchup against Temple

Rice Owls (24-3, 14-0 AAC) at Temple Owls (12-14, 6-8 AAC) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice will…

Rice Owls (24-3, 14-0 AAC) at Temple Owls (12-14, 6-8 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice will aim for its 25th win this season when the Rice Owls visit the Temple.

The Temple Owls are 8-4 in home games. Temple is seventh in the AAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Tristen Taylor averaging 4.2.

The Rice Owls are 14-0 in conference play. Rice averages 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Temple makes 39.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Rice has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Rice averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Temple gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Rice won the last matchup 65-56 on Jan. 29. Kaylah Turner scored 16 points points to help lead the Owls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Temple Owls. Saniyah Craig is averaging 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ennis is averaging 12.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Rice Owls. Victoria Flores is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Temple Owls: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Rice Owls: 10-0, averaging 70.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

