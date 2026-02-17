Reynolds leads UT Arlington against Utah Tech after 24-point outing

UT Arlington Mavericks (10-15, 4-9 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-17, 1-12 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

UT Arlington Mavericks (10-15, 4-9 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-17, 1-12 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits Utah Tech after Kira Reynolds scored 24 points in UT Arlington’s 78-67 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers have gone 6-8 in home games. Utah Tech gives up 67.8 points and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The Mavericks are 4-9 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington has a 4-14 record against teams over .500.

Utah Tech averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.1 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 60.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 67.8 Utah Tech gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylee Borden is averaging 14.9 points for the Trailblazers. Brie Crittendon is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nya Threatt is averaging 9.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Reynolds is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 58.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

