Reynolds and UT Arlington host Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (10-11, 3-7 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-13, 3-7 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (10-11, 3-7 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-13, 3-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces Utah Valley after Kira Reynolds scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 84-78 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Mavericks are 6-2 on their home court. UT Arlington is fifth in the WAC in team defense, allowing 66.2 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Wolverines are 3-7 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is fifth in the WAC scoring 63.2 points per game and is shooting 38.6%.

UT Arlington is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley averages 63.2 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 66.2 UT Arlington gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is averaging 12.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Mavericks. Jadyn Atchison is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Amanda Barcello is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Wolverines. Kylee Mabry is averaging 9.0 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 59.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 13.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.