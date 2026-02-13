Renninger, Fairleigh Dickinson Knights to visit Noin, Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-4, 12-0 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-23, 0-12 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-4, 12-0 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-23, 0-12 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces Fairleigh Dickinson in a matchup of NEC teams.

The Blue Devils are 0-10 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is 0-17 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights have gone 12-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 3.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows.

The Blue Devils and Knights match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucia Noin is averaging 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Blue Devils. Kiyah Lewis is averaging 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

Kailee McDonald is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 11.9 points. Madlena Gerke is averaging 12.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 0-10, averaging 55.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 69.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

