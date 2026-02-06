Reneau leads Miami (FL) against Boston College after 24-point game

Miami Hurricanes (17-5, 6-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-13, 2-7 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Miami Hurricanes (17-5, 6-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-13, 2-7 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) faces Boston College after Malik Reneau scored 24 points in Miami (FL)’s 86-85 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Eagles are 8-4 in home games. Boston College is 5-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hurricanes are 6-3 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) averages 84.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

Boston College’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) has shot at a 51.1% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Payne is averaging 15.1 points for the Eagles. Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Donaldson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Reneau is shooting 57.0% and averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.