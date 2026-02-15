Reeves’ double-double propels Charleston to 62-57 victory over Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Christian Reeves totaled 18 points and 15 rebounds to power Charleston to a 62-57 victory…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Christian Reeves totaled 18 points and 15 rebounds to power Charleston to a 62-57 victory over Campbell on Sunday.

Reeves also blocked three shots for the Cougars (17-10, 10-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Chol Machot added 17 points and six rebounds and blocked six shots.

Jeremiah Johnson led the Fighting Camels (12-14, 6-7) with 16 points. DJ Smith had 11 points and four steals, while Dovydas Butka pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds.

Reeves put up 12 points in the first half for Charleston for a 36-28 advantage at the break. Colby Duggan and Jlynn Counter both made two free throws in the final 26 seconds to help the Cougars hold on for the victory.

Both teams next play Thursday. Charleston (SC) visits N.C. A&T and Campbell plays William & Mary at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

