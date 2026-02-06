Reaves leads Fordham against Saint Bonaventure after 21-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-10, 2-8 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-11, 3-7 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-10, 2-8 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-11, 3-7 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays Saint Bonaventure after Dejour Reaves scored 21 points in Fordham’s 63-59 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Rams are 8-6 in home games. Fordham is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bonnies are 2-8 in conference play. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 with 15.9 assists per game led by Dasonte Bowen averaging 4.7.

Fordham averages 71.1 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 74.2 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reaves is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rams. Akira Jacobs is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

Frank Mitchell is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 17.8 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bonnies: 2-8, averaging 75.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

