Reaves’ 24 help Fordham down Loyola Chicago 62-59

NEW YORK (AP) — Dejour Reaves had 24 points in Fordham’s 62-59 victory against Loyola Chicago on Wednesday night.

Reaves made a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left to give Fordham a 61-56 lead. Kayde Dotson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Loyola Chicago.

Reaves also added seven rebounds for the Rams (15-12, 6-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Christian Henry added 10 points and six rebounds. Abass Bodija finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Xavier Amos led the Ramblers (6-21, 2-12) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Miles Rubin added 14 points for Loyola Chicago. Dotson finished with nine points.

Fordham went into halftime ahead 33-21. Reaves scored 10 points in the first half.

