Ray leads San Diego against Pepperdine after 25-point game

San Diego Toreros (10-17, 3-11 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (15-11, 6-8 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays Pepperdine after Kylie Ray scored 25 points in San Diego’s 66-56 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Waves have gone 11-3 at home. Pepperdine ranks fourth in the WCC with 15.5 assists per game led by Taija Sta. Maria averaging 3.3.

The Toreros have gone 3-11 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

Pepperdine’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 57.9 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 66.2 Pepperdine allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elli Guiney is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 14.6 points. Lina Falk is averaging 14.9 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Ray is averaging 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Toreros. Olivia Owens is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

