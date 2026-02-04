Ray leads Chicago State against Cent. Conn. St.

Chicago State Cougars (3-19, 1-8 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-10, 5-5 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7…

Chicago State Cougars (3-19, 1-8 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-10, 5-5 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits Cent. Conn. St. after CJ Ray scored 37 points in Chicago State’s 78-74 victory against the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-3 at home. Cent. Conn. St. is second in the NEC scoring 74.8 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Cougars have gone 1-8 against NEC opponents. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC giving up 79.3 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 74.8 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 79.3 Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows.

The Blue Devils and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Smith Jr. is scoring 19.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Blue Devils. Jay Rodgers is averaging 13.4 points and 7.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Ray is averaging 13.5 points for the Cougars. Doyel Cockrill III is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.