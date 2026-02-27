Ray, Chicago State Cougars square off against the Wagner Seahawks

Chicago State Cougars (7-23, 5-12 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-16, 7-10 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Chicago State Cougars (7-23, 5-12 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (12-16, 7-10 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces Chicago State in a matchup of NEC teams.

The Seahawks have gone 7-5 in home games. Wagner is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 5-12 against NEC opponents. Chicago State has a 3-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wagner averages 71.6 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 75.8 Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 65.6 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 72.8 Wagner gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Wagner won the last meeting 79-72 on Jan. 3. Travis Gray scored 17 points points to help lead the Seahawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Jones is averaging 14.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Seahawks. Gray is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

CJ Ray is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Cougars. Doyel Cockrill III is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

