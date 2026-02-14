Rasmussen puts up 21, Idaho beats Idaho State 99-69

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jackson Rasmussen scored 21 points as Idaho beat Idaho State 99-69 on Saturday. Rasmussen went 9…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jackson Rasmussen scored 21 points as Idaho beat Idaho State 99-69 on Saturday.

Rasmussen went 9 of 16 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Vandals (14-12, 6-7 Big Sky Conference). Kolton Mitchell added 18 points while going 7 of 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) while they also had seven rebounds and seven assists. Isaiah Brickner shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points. Brody Rowbury had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Caleb Van De Griend led the way for the Bengals (10-17, 3-11) with 13 points and two steals. Idaho State also got 11 points from Martin Kheil. Connor Hollenbeck also had nine points. The loss is the ninth straight for the Bengals.

